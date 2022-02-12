Logo
Billionaire Soros buys stake in EV startup Rivian
FILE PHOTO: A Rivian R1T pickup is parked outside the Nasdaq Market site in Times Square in New York City, U.S., November 10, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
FILE PHOTO: Billionaire investor George Soros speaks to the audience at the Schumpeter Award in Vienna, Austria June 21, 2019. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
12 Feb 2022 07:42AM (Updated: 12 Feb 2022 08:07AM)
NEW YORK: Billionaire investor George Soros bought nearly 20 million shares of electric truck startup Rivian Automotive Inc in the quarter ended Dec 31, securities filings showed Friday (Feb 11).

The 19,835,761 shares, worth about US$2 billion at the time, makes Soros Fund Management among the most prominent investors in a company that has yet to produce a consumer vehicle. Rivian, which is 20 per cent owned by Amazon.com Inc, is expected to provide the e-commerce company with more than 100,000 electric trucks.

Irvine, California-based Rivian said in December it expected production to fall "a few hundred vehicles short" of its 2021 target of 1,200 due to supply chain constraints, highlighting the likely challenges in ramping up production to take on EV leader Tesla Inc.

Shares of Rivian fell 9 per cent Friday and are down 43 per cent for the year to date. The stock price is down 67 per cent from the high of US$179.46 it touched on Nov 16, less than a week after it raised US$12 billion in the largest stock debut of 2021.

 

Source: Reuters/ta

