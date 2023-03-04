Logo
Business

Binance CEO reaffirms support for Voyager deal amid SEC pushback
FILE PHOTO: Zhao Changpeng, founder and chief executive officer of Binance, at the Viva Technology conference in Paris, France June 16, 2022. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Binance CEO reaffirms support for Voyager deal amid SEC pushback
FILE PHOTO: Representations of cryptocurrencies and Voyager Digital logo are seen in this illustration taken, July 7, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustrations
04 Mar 2023 12:40AM (Updated: 04 Mar 2023 12:52AM)
:Binance Chief Executive Officer Changpeng Zhao on Friday reiterated support for the exchange's U.S. partner to acquire Voyager Digital, after an earlier tweet indicated he was weighing walking away from the offer.

Voyager, a crypto lender which went bankrupt last year, signed an agreement to be acquired by Binance.US in December.

But the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the New York Department of Financial Services later opposed the deal.

At a court hearing on Thursday, a U.S. bankruptcy judge criticized the SEC for its vague objections to the proposed acquisition.

"We are still in support of the deal and helping returning funds to users as quickly as possible, if allowed to do so," Zhao tweeted.

In an earlier tweet on Friday, Zhao had signaled the possibility of calling off the deal.

"Binance.US remains committed to the Voyager transaction," a spokesperson for the exchange said.

Source: Reuters

