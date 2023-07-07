Logo
Binance chief strategy officer quits - tweet
Binance chief strategy officer quits - tweet

FILE PHOTO: Binance logo is seen in this illustration taken March 31, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

07 Jul 2023 06:14AM (Updated: 07 Jul 2023 06:46AM)
:Binance's Chief Strategy Officer Patrick Hillmann has quit the cryptocurrency exchange, he said in a tweet on Thursday.

Last month, U.S. regulators sued Binance and its CEO Changpeng Zhao for allegedly operating a "web of deception" and filed 13 charges in a federal court in Washington D.C. Binance has said it would defend itself "vigorously."

"It's true that I am leaving Binance," Hillmann said in a tweet, adding that he was doing so on good terms.

Hillmann had joined the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange in 2021 and became the chief strategy officer in October last year.

Source: Reuters

