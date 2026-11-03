Binance co-CEO says company is in very strong financial health after $6.3 billion heist

HONG KONG, Nov 3 : Binance co-CEO Richard Teng said on Tuesday the company is in very strong financial health and a "post mortem" of its $6.3 billion cyber heist will be released in due course.

Teng told a Hong Kong Fintech Week event Binance's hourly inflows and outflows had "pretty much normalised" and 95 per cent of the affected tokens had been replenished.

Binance said earlier that customers had withdrawn a net $4.72 billion as of Monday after the exchange was hit last week with what could be the largest-ever financial heist.

The FBI said at the weekend that North Korea was responsible for the theft of more than $6 billion in crypto assets, a crime that sent shockwaves through the industry. North Korea rejected the allegations and said they were "absurd rhetoric".