Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Binance to convert users' USDC into its own stablecoin
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Binance to convert users' USDC into its own stablecoin

Binance to convert users' USDC into its own stablecoin

FILE PHOTO: A representation of cryptocurrency is seen in front of Binance logo in this illustration taken, March 4, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

06 Sep 2022 05:51AM (Updated: 06 Sep 2022 06:18AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange, said on Monday it is introducing "BUSD Auto-Conversion," which will be used to convert any existing user balances and new deposits of USD Coin (USDC), Pax Dollar (USDP) and True USD (TUSD) into its own stablecoin.

The move is intended to enhance liquidity and capital efficiency for users, the company said in a statement.

Binance said it will remove and cease any trading on spot pairs that include USDC, USDP and TUSD; it will start the conversion on Sept. 29.

USDC, which is principally operated by Circle Internet Financial and is the second largest stablecoin, has a nearly $51.9 billion market capitalization. Binance's stablecoin, BUSD, is valued at about US$19.4 billion, according to crypto data provider CoinGecko.

USDC products affected include saving accounts, DeFi staking subscriptions and crypto loans, which will be closed and liquidated on Sep 23.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.