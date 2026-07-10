Binance eyes more Asia licences as crypto adoption grows, says co-CEO

SINGAPORE: Cryptocurrency exchange Binance is looking to secure more licences in Asia as it steps up its expansion across the region, said co-CEO Richard Teng on Thursday (Jul 9).

The world's largest crypto trading platform expects to announce more regulatory approvals and partnerships in Asia this year, building on its presence in markets including Japan and India.

Most recently, it expanded into the Philippines through a partnership with fintech firm BlockShoals Technologies.

“We're going to announce a few more throughout the course of this year as we secure those licences,” Teng told CNA on the sidelines of the Reuters NEXT Asia leadership summit in Singapore.

The Singaporean, a former chief regulatory officer of the Singapore Exchange, said Binance remains "very bullish" on Asia Pacific, citing strong crypto adoption across the region and growing enthusiasm for digital assets.