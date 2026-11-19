SINGAPORE: Binance said its plans to obtain five additional licences in Asia remain on track despite the recent US$6.3 billion (S$8.1 billion) hack that hit the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, with three licence applications at an advanced stage.

While Binance has faced intense scrutiny after the cyberattack three weeks ago, it has since covered all losses resulting from the theft and says all affected customers have been fully compensated.

Binance's head of Asia-Pacific SB Seker told CNA on the sidelines of the Singapore FinTech Festival on Wednesday (Nov 18) that the company's handling of the incident had demonstrated its ability to manage operational risks.

He added that Binance has no plans to scale back its Asia expansion strategy following the hack, noting that the “five (licences) are still on track”.

“Out of the five (more licences), three are in very mature stages, and I would say they are quite imminent,” he said.

“The conversations with regulators have been fascinating because we've gotten really good feedback that we handled this crisis management in the way they expected us to.”

While Mr Seker did not identify the planned markets, Binance currently holds operating licences in more than 10 markets globally.

He has said South and Southeast Asia are key priorities for the company. Further details of its planned expansion are expected to be unveiled in the first quarter of 2027.

Binance has been seeking licences across Asia as regulators tighten oversight of the sector and more markets introduce licensing requirements for digital asset service providers.