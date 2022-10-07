Logo
Hackers steal about US$100 million in cryptocurrency from Binance-linked blockchain
FILE PHOTO: Zhao Changpeng, founder and chief executive officer of Binance, attends the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France June 16, 2022. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Hackers steal about US$100 million in cryptocurrency from Binance-linked blockchain
FILE PHOTO: A logo on the Binance exhibition space at the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France June 15, 2022. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
07 Oct 2022 05:18PM (Updated: 07 Oct 2022 05:30PM)
LONDON: Hackers have stolen about US$100 million worth of cryptocurrency from a Binance-linked blockchain, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said in a tweet on Friday (Oct 7).

Zhao said the tokens were stolen from a blockchain "bridge" used in the Binance-linked blockchain called BNB Chain, known as Binance Smart Chain until February.

Blockchain bridges are tools used to transfer cryptocurrencies between different applications.

Separately, BNB Chain said in a tweet that the hack involved US$100 million to US$110 million of digital tokens, without specifying which token was affected.

BNB Chain also said on Twitter its activity had been suspended before resuming at around 0630 GMT.

Blockchain bridges have in recent months increasingly become the target of thefts, which have long plagued the crypto sector.

On the Binance website, BNB Chain is described as a "community-driven, open-sourced and decentralised ecosystem".

 

Source: Reuters/zl

