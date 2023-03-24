Binance halts deposits, withdrawals after technical glitches - CEO

LONDON :Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has suspended deposits and withdrawals on its platform due to technical issues affecting its spot trading, Chief Executive Changpeng Zhao said in a tweet on Friday.

"Initial analysis indicates matching engine encountered a bug on a trailing stop order," he said in a tweet, adding that the pause in deposits and withdrawals was a standard operating procedure.

"Engine 1 is back online. Still need more time to do reconciliations, and for other engines to catch up," Zhao said in a subsequent tweet.

Last week Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange, said it will be halting its sterling deposits and withdrawals, a month after it ceased dollar transfers.

The cessation of traditional currency transfers comes amid a growing crackdown on crypto by U.S. authorities.

Reuters has previously reported that the Justice Department is investigating Binance for suspected money laundering and sanctions violations.

A top Binance executive told The Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg last month that Binance expected to pay penalties to resolve U.S. investigations into the company.