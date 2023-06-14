Logo
Business

Binance has not sold either bitcoin or binance coin, CEO says
Binance has not sold either bitcoin or binance coin, CEO says

FILE PHOTO: Changpeng Zhao, CEO of Binance, speaks at the Delta Summit, Malta's official Blockchain and Digital Innovation event promoting cryptocurrency, in St Julian's, Malta October 4, 2018. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi/File Photo

14 Jun 2023 05:54AM
Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has not sold either bitcoin or its native crypto binance coin, the company's CEO Changpeng Zhao tweeted on Tuesday.

Source: Reuters

