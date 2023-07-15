Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Binance lays off over 1,000 employees: Report
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Binance lays off over 1,000 employees: Report

Binance lays off over 1,000 employees: Report

FILE PHOTO: Binance logo is seen in this illustration taken March 31, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

15 Jul 2023 12:40AM (Updated: 15 Jul 2023 01:35AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Crypto giant Binance has laid off more than 1,000 people in recent weeks in a continuing exercise that could result in the exchange losing more than a third of its staff, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday (Jul 14), citing a person familiar with the moves.

Last week, a string of executives also quit Binance, which included its Chief Strategy Officer Patrick Hillmann.

US regulators last month sued the crypto exchange and its CEO Changpeng Zhao for allegedly operating a "web of deception". Binance has said it would defend itself "vigorously."

More employees were laid off this week, according to former employees, who said customer-service workers were heavily affected. The cuts were global, including about three dozen customer-service employees in India, the report added.

Binance did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.