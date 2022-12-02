Logo
Business

Binance pauses Ankr withdrawals after possible token hack
Business

Zhao Changpeng, founder and chief executive officer of Binance speaks during an event in Athens, Greece on Nov 25, 2022. (File photo: Reuters/Costas Baltas)

02 Dec 2022 03:45PM (Updated: 02 Dec 2022 05:14PM)
Binance paused withdrawals of Ankr tokens after the cryptocurrency exchange's CEO Changpeng Zhao said the tokens were possibly targeted by hackers.

Ankr told decentralised exchanges to block trading and said it will re-issue the tokens after assessing the situation.

Zhao also said the exchange had frozen about US$3 million that hackers moved to Binance's centralised exchange.

"Initial analysis is developer private key was hacked, and the hacker updated the smart contract to a more malicious one," Zhao tweeted.

Source: Reuters/st

