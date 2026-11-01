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Binance says has covered 90% of US$6.3 billion hack losses
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Binance says has covered 90% of US$6.3 billion hack losses

Binance uses company funds to replace 90% of the US$6.3 billion stolen in a hack and says user withdrawals stay on track to resume Sunday.

Binance says has covered 90% of US$6.3 billion hack losses

Binance logo and hacker code are seen in this illustration taken October 30, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

01 Nov 2026 05:01AM (Updated: 01 Nov 2026 05:04AM)
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Cryptocurrency platform Binance said Saturday (Oct 31) it has used company money to buy tokens to replenish 90 per cent of US$6.3 billion stolen in a huge hacking attack.

"Our commitment remains the same: Binance will fully cover the financial impact of the funds stolen in this incident," the company said on X.

Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange by daily trading volumes, said the remaining 10 per cent of tokens are "less liquid, which means they may take longer to source in the required amounts."

The company said it has set aside more than US$6.34 billion in company funds to cover losses in the hack. 

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Binance said Friday it was working to resolve what it called a "complex attack" with several "points of breach." Investigators pointed to hackers linked to North Korea as being responsible.

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The prices of most major cryptocurrencies fell on news of the cyberattack.

Binance suspended user withdrawals after the incident, but said in its latest update they were on track to resume Sunday. 

The attack on Binance came as many observers express worries that the ever-expanding capabilities of artificial intelligence models could compromise cryptography and IT security protocols.

President Donald Trump said Friday the United States was looking into the hack, and the FBI said it was "engaged with relevant public and private partners to understand the scope of the activity" and was ready to investigate.

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Source: AFP/fs

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Binance Cryptocurrency hack
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