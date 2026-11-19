PARIS, Nov 18 : Crypto exchange Binance said it had secured a court order from Abu Dhabi Global Markets – its main financial regulator – as part of its efforts to recover funds which were frozen after hackers stole $6.3 billion worth of crypto last month.

Binance has previously said that around $2.85 billion worth of the stolen crypto tokens had been frozen or intercepted by third parties after the hack.

“We will continue using every lawful tool available to trace, freeze and recover stolen assets, support our partners in returning funds where possible, and keep those assets out of the hands of the attackers,” Dugan Bliss, deputy general counsel at Binance, said in a statement on Wednesday.