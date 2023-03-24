Logo
Business

Binance says withdrawals have resumed after technical glitches
Business

Binance says withdrawals have resumed after technical glitches

Binance says withdrawals have resumed after technical glitches

FILE PHOTO: A composition showing crypto currency with the Binance logo. Picture taken on Nov. 10, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

24 Mar 2023 08:16PM (Updated: 25 Mar 2023 12:04AM)
LONDON :Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has resumed withdrawals on its platform after technical issues affected spot trading, the company said in a tweet.

Binance suspended deposits and withdrawals earlier on Friday due to a "bug on a trailing stop order," Chief Executive Changpeng Zhao said in a tweet, adding that the pause in deposits and withdrawals was a standard operating procedure.

Ilya Volkov, CEO of Youhodler, a crypto lending platform, agreed that the pause was a result of a technical glitch and would not affect cryptocurrency prices significantly.

Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency was down 1.14 per cent at $28,021. It hit a nine-month high on Monday.

"These kinds of bugs could happen everywhere, and crypto exchanges are not unique," Volkov said.

A Binance spokesperson did not respond to a request for additional comment.

The world's largest crypto exchange said last week it will halt sterling deposits and withdrawals, a month after it ceased dollar transfers.

The cessation of traditional currency transfers comes amid a growing crypto crackdown by U.S. authorities.

Reuters has previously reported that the Justice Department is investigating Binance for suspected money laundering and sanctions violations.

A top Binance executive told The Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg last month that Binance expected to pay penalties to resolve U.S. investigations into the company.

Source: Reuters

