Binance seeks to curb US oversight while in deal talks with Trump's crypto company, WSJ reports

Binance executives met with U.S. Treasury Department officials last month and discussed loosening government oversight on the company, while exploring a deal with President Donald Trump’s crypto venture World Liberty Financial, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

Executives from the cryptocurrency exchange asked Treasury officials to remove a U.S. monitor that oversees its compliance with anti-money-laundering laws, the newspaper said, citing people familiar with the talks.

Binance has also been in talks to list a new dollar-pegged cryptocurrency from World Liberty Financial, the report said.