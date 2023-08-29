Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Binance sets up Polish entity for residents of Belgium after regulatory action
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Binance sets up Polish entity for residents of Belgium after regulatory action

Binance sets up Polish entity for residents of Belgium after regulatory action

FILE PHOTO: Smartphone with displayed Binance logo and representation of cryptocurrencies are placed on a keyboard in this illustration taken, June 8, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

29 Aug 2023 02:10PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BRUSSELS : Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, said it had set up a Polish entity to serve clients in Belgium, after Belgium's regulator ordered Binance to cease offering virtual currency services in the country.

Binance said in a statement the new entity ensures that the company can comply "with its regulatory obligations and can continue to provide services to Belgian users".

Founded by Changpeng Zhao in Shanghai in 2017, Binance has grown to dominate the crypto industry but has also come under intense scrutiny from regulators keen to clamp down on money-laundering.

U.S regulators sued the crypto exchange and Zhao in June for allegedly operating a "web of deception". Binance has said it would defend itself vigorously.

This month Mastercard said it had decided to end four crypto card partnerships with Binance in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia and Bahrain.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.