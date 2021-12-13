Crypto exchange operator Binance Asia Services withdraws MAS licence application, to close by February

SINGAPORE: Binance Asia Services, the operator of Binance.sg, has withdrawn its application to the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to operate a regulated cryptocurrency exchange in the country.

The decision was made "taking into account strategic, commercial and developmental considerations globally", Binance said in a news release on Monday (Dec 13).

With immediate effect, registrations, cryptocurrency and currency deposits and trading on Binance.sg will be closed, it said.

Binance.sg will wind down operations and close by Feb 13 next year. Users of the platform must close all open positions and withdraw their Singapore dollar and cryptocurrency assets by that date, it added.

"We always put our users first, so our decision to close Binance.sg was not taken lightly. Our immediate priority is to help our users in Singapore transition their holdings to other wallets or other third-party services," said Binance.sg CEO Richard Teng.

Binance will refocus its Binance Asia Services operations in Singapore into a blockchain innovation hub to help develop the global blockchain ecosystem, the company said.

In September, MAS ordered Binance - a separate entity that operates another cryptocurrency exchange Binance.com - to stop providing payment services to users in Singapore.

MAS said then that Binance Asia Services' licence application to operate Binance.sg was under review.

Binance said at the time that MAS' order had "no direct impact" on Binance.sg services.

Binance, founded by Chinese-Canadian entrepreneur Changpeng Zhao, is the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world by volume.