Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Binance withdraws application for crypto license in Germany
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Binance withdraws application for crypto license in Germany

Binance withdraws application for crypto license in Germany

FILE PHOTO: Binance logo is seen in this illustration taken March 31, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

26 Jul 2023 07:56PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance said on Wednesday it had withdrawn its application for a crypto license in Germany.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.