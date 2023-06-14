Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Binance's Cyprus unit seeks deregistration as crypto service provider
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Binance's Cyprus unit seeks deregistration as crypto service provider

Binance's Cyprus unit seeks deregistration as crypto service provider

FILE PHOTO: Binance logo is seen in this illustration taken March 31, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/ File Photo

14 Jun 2023 09:38PM (Updated: 14 Jun 2023 09:57PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NICOSIA : Binance's Cyprus unit has applied to be removed from Cyprus' register of crypto asset service providers, the securities regulator website showed on Wednesday, without detailing the reason for the application.

It was unclear when Binance applied to deregister. The exchange, the world's biggest, announced its registration with the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission in October 2022. A source at the regulator said on Wednesday that Binance never launched its business in Cyprus.

The Cyprus registration allowed Binance to offer spot trading, custody and other services in compliance with Cyprus's anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing rules, the exchange has previously said on its website.

Binance did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Last week, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) sued Binance, its founder Changpeng Zhao, and the operator of its purportedly independent U.S. exchange. Binance said it intends to defend itself "vigorously" against the SEC's charges.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.