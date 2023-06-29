Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Binance's European banking partner Paysafe to withdraw support
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Binance's European banking partner Paysafe to withdraw support

Binance's European banking partner Paysafe to withdraw support

FILE PHOTO: A smartphone with displayed Binance logo and representation of cryptocurrencies are placed on a keyboard in this illustration taken, June 8, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

29 Jun 2023 08:27AM (Updated: 29 Jun 2023 04:04PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Binance's European banking partner Paysafe Payment Solutions said on Thursday (Jun 29) it will cease offering its embedded wallet solution to the US cryptocurrency exchange across the European Economic Area (EEA) from Sep 25.

"Paysafe and Binance are now working to mutually implement an orderly and fair process to terminate this service over the next few months," Paysafe said in an email to Reuters.

Binance will be changing the provider for euro deposits and withdrawals through the Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA), while the current partner - Paysafe - will no longer be providing these services to Binance users, CoinDesk reported on Wednesday.

Binance typically accesses SEPA via payment intermediaries.

Binance did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The report comes as Binance faces scrutiny from regulators keen to clamp down on money laundering.

Earlier this month, Binance and its US affiliate entered an agreement with the Securities and Exchange Commission to ensure US customer assets remain within the country until a sweeping lawsuit filed by the regulatory agency is resolved.

Binance partnered with Paysafe last year to allow its users to deposit sterling via Faster Payments, a network that oversees payments and bank account transfers in Britain.

Source: Reuters/zl

Related Topics

Binance

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.