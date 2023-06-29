Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Binance's European banking partner to stop support from Sept - CoinDesk
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Binance's European banking partner to stop support from Sept - CoinDesk

Binance's European banking partner to stop support from Sept - CoinDesk

FILE PHOTO: A smartphone with displayed Binance logo and representation of cryptocurrencies are placed on a keyboard in this illustration taken, June 8, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

29 Jun 2023 08:27AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Binance's current banking partner for euro trasactions Paysafe Payment Solutions Ltd will stop supporting the cryptocurrency exchange from Sept. 25 onwards, CoinDesk reported on Wednesday.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.