Binance's European banking partner to stop support from Sept - CoinDesk

Binance's current banking partner for euro trasactions Paysafe Payment Solutions Ltd will stop supporting the cryptocurrency exchange from Sept. 25 onwards, CoinDesk reported on Wednesday.
Source: Reuters
Also worth reading
Content is loading...
Binance's current banking partner for euro trasactions Paysafe Payment Solutions Ltd will stop supporting the cryptocurrency exchange from Sept. 25 onwards, CoinDesk reported on Wednesday.
We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.
To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.
Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us