Binance.US valued at $4.5 billion in seed funding round
FILE PHOTO: A representation of the cryptocurrency is seen in front of Binance logo in this illustration taken, March 4, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

06 Apr 2022 09:17PM (Updated: 06 Apr 2022 10:27PM)
Binance.US said on Wednesday it had raised over $200 million in a seed funding round, at a pre-money valuation of $4.5 billion.

The company said RRE Ventures, Foundation Capital, Original Capital, VanEck, and Circle Ventures were among the investors in the funding round.

Binance said it will use the funds to invest in its spot trading platform and toward the development of new products and services.

(This story Corrects headline and first paragraph to remove reference to Binance's U.S. unit.)

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Source: Reuters

