Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Biotech firm Tevogen Bio enters $1.2 billion SPAC deal for US listing
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Biotech firm Tevogen Bio enters $1.2 billion SPAC deal for US listing

29 Jun 2023 09:16PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Biotech firm Tevogen Bio will go public in the United States through a blank-check merger that values the combined entity at about $1.2 billion, the companies said on Thursday.

The deal with Semper Paratus Acquisition will help Tevogen speed up the development of its COVID-19 therapy, TVGN 489.

The combined company will be named Tevogen Bio Holdings and its shares will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "TVGN" after the deal closes, likely in the fourth quarter of 2023.

A special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC), also known as a "blank-check firm," is a listed entity that merges with a private firm to take it public. Such shell companies help private firms avoid the longer route of an initial public offering for going public.

SPACs had largely fallen out of favor after a series of regulatory challenges, but investors have lately showed enthusiasm for startups in the healthcare sector listing via blank-check mergers.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.