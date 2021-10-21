Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

COVID-19 vaccination court Malaysia China climate change
Logo

Business

BIS launches new fund to nurture Asia green bond market
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

COVID-19 vaccination court Malaysia China climate change

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

BIS launches new fund to nurture Asia green bond market

BIS launches new fund to nurture Asia green bond market

FILE PHOTO: The tower of the headquarters of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) is seen in Basel, Switzerland March 18, 2021. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

21 Oct 2021 05:49PM (Updated: 21 Oct 2021 05:52PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) said on Thursday it would launch in early 2022 a fund to channel global central bank reserves to green projects in the Asia Pacific region.

The fund, called Asian Green Bond Fund, would provide a pipeline for central banks to invest in bonds issued by sovereigns and corporates that comply with strict international green standards, the BIS said in a statement.

"The fund will work closely with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and other development financial institutions as well as other issuers," the statement said.

The new fund will follow two other green bond funds the Bank of Japan already launched over the past two years, underscoring the increasing focus central banks are putting in supporting efforts to fight climate change.

The Bank of Japan decided in July to start buying green bonds using its foreign reserves, largely as a symbolic move to raise awareness on the need to promote green finance.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Edmund Blair)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us