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Bitcoin-based Liquid Network says $320 million withdrawn in hack
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Bitcoin-based Liquid Network says $320 million withdrawn in hack

Bitcoin-based Liquid Network says $320 million withdrawn in hack

Representation of Bitcoin cryptocurrency in this illustration taken September 10, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

07 Sep 2026 12:05PM (Updated: 07 Sep 2026 12:32PM)
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Sept 6 : Liquid Network, a Bitcoin-based payments and settlement network, said on Sunday that about $320 million was withdrawn from its federation wallet in a hack.

"Purported white-hat hackers" withdrew around 4,000 of the 4,200 bitcoin held in its Liquid Federation wallet, Liquid Network said in a post on X.  

"Liquid wallets will be impacted, and we're sorry for any inconvenience," Liquid Network said, adding that it has halted new transactions. 

The funds were withdrawn via SideSwap, a settlement platform permitted to handle withdrawals from the network, though the key used in the process was not compromised, Liquid Network added.

Source: Reuters
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