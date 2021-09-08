Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

On 'Bitcoin Beach' tourists and residents hail El Salvador's adoption of cryptocurrency
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

On 'Bitcoin Beach' tourists and residents hail El Salvador's adoption of cryptocurrency

On 'Bitcoin Beach' tourists and residents hail El Salvador's adoption of cryptocurrency

FILE PHOTO: Women buy at a store at El Zonte Beach in Chiltiupan, El Salvador June 10, 2021. Picture taken June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

08 Sep 2021 01:04AM (Updated: 08 Sep 2021 01:01AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

EL ZONTE, El Salvador : In the El Salvadoran beach town of El Zonte, a surfing hotspot known as "Bitcoin Beach," tourists and some residents heralded the president's decision to make the Central American nation the first in the world to adopt https://www.reuters.com/business/finance/el-salvador-leads-world-into-cryptocurrency-bitcoin-legal-tender-2021-09-07 the cryptocurrency as legal tender.

Many businesses in the popular vacation site adopted bitcoin three years ago, after an anonymous donation of the digital currency kickstarted the Bitcoin Beach project.

Nowadays, everyone from Canadian tourists to local construction workers conduct transactions or receive salaries in bitcoin, a dynamic that President Nayib Bukele has hailed in his push to adopt the cryptocurrency nationwide.

"We are all paid in bitcoin and for us it's better," said construction worker Gilberto Valenzuela.

Canadian tourist Simon, who declined to give his last name, agreed.

"I pay almost everything here in bitcoin," he said. "So it is actually very, very easy."

Beyond the tourism-dependent economy of El Zonte, proponents of bitcoin's adoption say it will help Salvadorans save hundreds of million a year on commissions for remittances, while giving access to financial services to those with no bank account.

But critics of bitcoin's adoption say the move may fuel money laundering and financial instability, and that the poorest may struggle to access the technology needed to make bitcoin work in El Salvador, where nearly half the population has no internet and many more only have sporadic access.

Fintech Bitso, a cryptocurrency platform, said on Tuesday it will be the core service provider for Chivo, the bitcoin digital wallet launched in El Salvador.

Earlier on Tuesday, Salvadorans trying to download the Chivo digital wallet, which the government has promoted by promising US$30 of bitcoin for each user, found it was unavailable on popular app stores. Then Bukele tweeted that the government had temporarily unplugged it, in order to connect more servers to deal with demand.

(Reporting by Wilfredo Pineda in El Zonte, El Salvador; Writing by Laura Gottesdiener; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us