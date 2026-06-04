Bitcoin falls 4% to over three-month low

June 3 : Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency by market value, on Wednesday fell 4 per cent to $64,721.39, the lowest since February 28.
Source: Reuters
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June 3 : Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency by market value, on Wednesday fell 4 per cent to $64,721.39, the lowest since February 28.
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