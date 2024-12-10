Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Bitcoin falls 5% to $95,519
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Bitcoin falls 5% to $95,519

Bitcoin falls 5% to $95,519

Sparks strike representation of cryptocurrency Bitcoin in this illustration taken November 24, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

10 Dec 2024 05:19AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, fell 5 per cent to $95,519 at 2103 GMT on Monday.

Bitcoin is down 7.1 per cent from the year's high of $103,647 on Dec. 5.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement