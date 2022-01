Bitcoin dropped 9.28 per cent to US$36,955.03 at 22:02 GMT on Friday, losing US$3,781.02 from its previous close.

Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is up 2.4 per cent from the year's low of US$36,146.42.

Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, dropped 12.27 per cent to US$2,631.35 on Friday, losing US$368.18 from its previous close.