Bitcoin falls back below US$60,000 for first time since Nov 1
FILE PHOTO: Representations of the virtual currency Bitcoin stand on a motherboard in this picture illustration taken May 20, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

16 Nov 2021 06:29PM (Updated: 16 Nov 2021 06:35PM)
LONDON: Bitcoin fell below US$60,000 for first time since Nov 1 on Tuesday (Nov 16), while the cryptocurrency ether also dropped sharply.

Bitcoin - which last week hit a new record high of US$69,000 - fell to as low as US$58,600, its weakest in 19 days, and was last down around 7 per cent on the day. It is down 14 per cent from that peak.

Ether, the world's second biggest cryptocurrency, fell to a 19-day low of US$4,109.03 and was last down around 9.7 per cent on the day.

If sustained, the move will be both cryptocurrencies' biggest daily fall since September.

Source: Reuters

