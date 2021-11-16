Bitcoin falls back below US$60,000 for first time since Nov 1

LONDON: Bitcoin fell below US$60,000 for first time since Nov 1 on Tuesday (Nov 16), while the cryptocurrency ether also dropped sharply.

Bitcoin - which last week hit a new record high of US$69,000 - fell to as low as US$58,600, its weakest in 19 days, and was last down around 7 per cent on the day. It is down 14 per cent from that peak.

Ether, the world's second biggest cryptocurrency, fell to a 19-day low of US$4,109.03 and was last down around 9.7 per cent on the day.

If sustained, the move will be both cryptocurrencies' biggest daily fall since September.