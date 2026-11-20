Nov 20 : Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, fell below the $60,000 level on Friday for the first time since July, as lofty valuation concerns weighed on the AI trade and other risk assets.

Bitcoin was last down 3.45 per cent at $59,381. Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency, was down 5.23 per cent at $1,648.91.

Crypto markets have ​been ​shaken ⁠in recent sessions by weeks of concern about the profitability of massive AI infrastructure spending, rising borrowing costs, regulatory risks following ​Democrats' win in the US midterm elections and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's departure.

The main US stock indexes were on track for ​their steepest weekly decline since April 2025, when US President Donald Trump announced Liberation Day tariffs.