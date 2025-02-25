Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Bitcoin falls below US$90,000 for first time in a month, ether tumbles
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Bitcoin falls below US$90,000 for first time in a month, ether tumbles

Bitcoin falls below US$90,000 for first time in a month, ether tumbles

FILE PHOTO: Souvenir tokens representing cryptocurrency Bitcoin and the Ethereum network, with its native token ether, plunge into water in this illustration taken May 17, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

25 Feb 2025 04:35PM (Updated: 25 Feb 2025 04:49PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : Cryptocurrencies bitcoin and ether dropped to multi-month lows on Tuesday, caught up in a general cross-market sell-off, and as traders continued to process last week's hack of US$1.5 billion worth of ether from cryptoexchange Bybit.

Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency by market value, dropped as much as 6 per cent to US$88,245, its lowest since November, and the first time it has fallen below US$90,000 since the middle of January.

No 2. cryptocurrency ether shed as much as 11 per cent at one point to US$2,333, its lowest since October.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement