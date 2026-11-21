Nov 20 : Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency by market value, slid to its lowest level in two years on Friday as worries over stretched valuations in artificial intelligence stocks rattled investors and weighed on other risk assets.

It fell 5.10 per cent to $55,830 by 11:13 p.m. ET on Friday (0413 GMT on Saturday), the lowest since September 2024. It was earlier down by 3.57 per cent at $56,813.68.

Earlier on Friday it fell below $60,000 for the first time since July.

Crypto markets have ​been ​shaken ⁠in recent sessions by weeks of concern about the profitability of massive AI infrastructure spending, rising borrowing costs, regulatory risks following ​Democrats' win in the US midterm elections and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's departure.

The main US stock indexes were on track for ​their steepest weekly decline since April 2025, when US President Donald Trump announced "Liberation Day" tariffs.