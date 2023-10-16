Logo
Bitcoin jumps as much as 10%, on track for best day since August
Bitcoin jumps as much as 10%, on track for best day since August

FILE PHOTO: Bitcoin logo, representation of cryptocurrencies and rising stock graph are seen in this illustration taken, July 7, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustrations/File Photo

16 Oct 2023 09:46PM
LONDON : Bitcoin jumped as much as 10 per cent on Monday, putting it on track for its best day since August. It was last trading up 3.8 per cent at $28,232.

Source: Reuters

