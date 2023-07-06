Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Bitcoin hits 13-month high
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Bitcoin hits 13-month high

Bitcoin hits 13-month high

FILE PHOTO: A representation of cryptocurrency Bitcoin is placed on a PC motherboard, in this illustration taken June 16, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

06 Jul 2023 05:26PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : Bitcoin hit its highest level in 13 months on Thursday rising as much as 3.28 per cent to $31,500.

The world's largest cryptocurrency has recently found support due to plans by fund managers, including BlackRock - the world's largest asset manager - to launch a U.S.-listed spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund(ETF).

Nasdaq refiled its application to list BlackRocks's ETF according to a filing made public on Monday after the U.S. securities regulator had reportedly raised concerns over initial filings.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.