Bitcoin hits 13-month high

LONDON : Bitcoin hit its highest level in 13 months on Thursday rising as much as 3.28 per cent to $31,500.

The world's largest cryptocurrency has recently found support due to plans by fund managers, including BlackRock - the world's largest asset manager - to launch a U.S.-listed spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund(ETF).

Nasdaq refiled its application to list BlackRocks's ETF according to a filing made public on Monday after the U.S. securities regulator had reportedly raised concerns over initial filings.