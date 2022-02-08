Bitcoin hits four-week high, ether at three-week peak

NEW YORK : Bitcoin rose to a four-week peak on Monday, climbing for a second consecutive session, driven in part by technical factors such as the liquidation of some short positions that pushed the virtual currency to a three-month downtrend, analysts said.

The world's largest cryptocurrency hit $44,347.65, the highest since mid-January. It was last up 4.4per cent at $44,286. Since hitting a roughly six-month low on Jan. 24, bitcoin has gained about 35per cent.

Ether, the second largest digital currency in terms of market capitalization, touched a three-week peak of $3,170 and was last up 3.16per cent at $3,154.73.

