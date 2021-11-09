Logo
Bitcoin hits new record as crypto market cap exceeds US$3 tln
FILE PHOTO: A representation of the virtual cryptocurrency Ethereum is seen among representations of other cryptocurrencies in this picture illustration taken June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su/Illustration

09 Nov 2021 07:39AM (Updated: 09 Nov 2021 07:38AM)
SYDNEY : Bitcoin and ether made record peaks in the Asia session on Tuesday as enthusiasm for cryptocurrency adoption and fears about inflation leant support to the asset class.

Bitcoin rose as far as US$67,700 and ether, the second-biggest cryptocurrency by market value, hit US$4,800. Both have more than doubled since June and added nearly 70per cent against the dollar since the start of October.

The moves helped lift the total market capitalisation of cryptocurrencies above US$3 trillion, according to crypto price and data aggregator CoinGecko.

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

Source: Reuters

