Bitcoin hits new record as crypto market cap exceeds US$3 tln

SYDNEY : Bitcoin and ether made record peaks in the Asia session on Tuesday as enthusiasm for cryptocurrency adoption and fears about inflation leant support to the asset class.

Bitcoin rose as far as US$67,700 and ether, the second-biggest cryptocurrency by market value, hit US$4,800. Both have more than doubled since June and added nearly 70per cent against the dollar since the start of October.

The moves helped lift the total market capitalisation of cryptocurrencies above US$3 trillion, according to crypto price and data aggregator CoinGecko.

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)