Bitcoin hits strongest level since May
FILE PHOTO: Representations of the Bitcoin cryptocurrency are seen in this illustration picture taken June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su/Illustration

06 Oct 2021 10:24PM (Updated: 06 Oct 2021 10:23PM)
Bitcoin hit its highest level since mid-May on Wednesday as bulls bid up the cryptocurrency after it breached the US$50,000 mark in the previous session.

The world's largest cryptocurrency in terms of market value rose 4.6per cent to US$53,859.6. It passed the US$50,000 mark for the first time in four weeks on Tuesday on mounting institutional interest.

According to reports on Wednesday, Soros Fund management, owned by billionaire investor George Soros, confirmed at a Bloomberg summit that the fund is trading bitcoin. "We own some coins - not a lot," Dawn Fitzpatrick, the fund's chief executive, was quoted as saying.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar and Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Source: Reuters

