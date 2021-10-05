Logo
Bitcoin hits US$50k for first time in four weeks
Bitcoin hits US$50k for first time in four weeks

FILE PHOTO: A representation of cryptocurrency Bitcoin is seen in this illustration taken August 6, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

05 Oct 2021 06:19PM (Updated: 05 Oct 2021 06:26PM)
LONDON: Bitcoin, the world's biggest cryptocurrency by market value, rose above the US$50,000 mark for the first time in four weeks on Tuesday (Oct 5), adding to a series of gains since the start of October.

The cryptocurrency fell below that level on Sep 7 amid a broader selloff in shares of cryptocurrency and blockchain related firms that day. It continued to fall in September, hitting a low of US$40,596 on September 21.

On Tuesday, Bitcoin rose as much as 2.35 per cent to hit US$50,398.10.

Cryptocurrency investment products and funds recorded inflows for a seventh straight week, as institutional investors warmed to more supportive statements from regulators, data from digital asset manager CoinShares showed on Monday.

Source: Reuters

