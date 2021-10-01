Bitcoin jumps 9per cent to touch 12-day high

LONDON :Bitcoin extended gains on Friday, climbing over 9per cent in late morning trade to US$47,800, its highest level in 12 days.

The largest cryptocurrency was last up 7.9per cent at US$47,263, which if maintained would be its largest one-day jump since mid-June.

Smaller coins ether and XRP, which tend to move in tandem with bitcoin, were up 7per cent and 5per cent respectively.

Joseph Edwards, head of research at Enigma Securities in London, cited spiking volumes on crypto derivatives exchanges as a possible driver for the moves. Derivatives trading often influences spot prices in bitcoin markets.

