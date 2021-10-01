Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Bitcoin jumps 9per cent to touch 12-day high
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Bitcoin jumps 9per cent to touch 12-day high

Bitcoin jumps 9per cent to touch 12-day high

FILE PHOTO: A representation of virtual currency Bitcoin is seen in front of a stock graph in this illustration taken January 8, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

01 Oct 2021 06:59PM (Updated: 01 Oct 2021 07:14PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON :Bitcoin extended gains on Friday, climbing over 9per cent in late morning trade to US$47,800, its highest level in 12 days.

The largest cryptocurrency was last up 7.9per cent at US$47,263, which if maintained would be its largest one-day jump since mid-June.

Smaller coins ether and XRP, which tend to move in tandem with bitcoin, were up 7per cent and 5per cent respectively.

Joseph Edwards, head of research at Enigma Securities in London, cited spiking volumes on crypto derivatives exchanges as a possible driver for the moves. Derivatives trading often influences spot prices in bitcoin markets.

(Reporting by Tom Wilson; Editing by Saikat Chatterjee)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us