Bitcoin falls below US$19,000 as cryptos creak under rate hike risk
Representations of virtual currency Bitcoin are placed on U.S. Dollar banknotes in this illustration taken May 26, 2020. (Photo: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic)

19 Sep 2022 02:38PM (Updated: 19 Sep 2022 03:56PM)
SINGAPORE: Cryptocurrencies fell to fresh lows on Monday (Sep 19) on regulatory concerns and as investors globally turned shy on risky assets with interest rate rises looming around the world.

Bitcoin, the biggest cryptocurrency by market value, fell about 5 per cent to a three-month low of US$18,387.

Ether, the second largest cryptocurrency, dropped 3 per cent to a two-month low of US$1,285 and is down more than 10 per cent in the last 24 hours. Most other smaller tokens were deeper in the red.

The Ethereum blockchain, which underpins the ether token, had a major upgrade over the weekend called the Merge that changes the way transactions are processed and cuts energy use.

The token's value has fallen amid some speculation that remarks last week from US Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler implied the new structure could attract extra regulation. Trades around the upgrade also were unwound.

"It's speculation as to what might or might not happen," said Matthew Dibb, COO of Singapore crypto platform Stack Funds, on the regulatory outlook.

"A lot of the hype has come out of the markets since the Merge," he said. "It's really been a sell-the-news type of event," he added, given the nervous global backdrop, and said ether could test US$950 in coming months.

"Looking at the landscape right now, both fundamentally and technically, it's not looking great. There's no immediate bullish catalyst that we can see that's going to prop up these markets and bring in a whole lot of new money and liquidity."

 

 

Source: Reuters/hw

cryptocurrency Bitcoin

