Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Bitcoin miner PrimeBlock to go public via $1.25 billion SPAC deal
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Bitcoin miner PrimeBlock to go public via $1.25 billion SPAC deal

Bitcoin miner PrimeBlock to go public via $1.25 billion SPAC deal

A small toy figures and representations of the virtual currency Bitcoin stand on a motherboard in this picture illustration taken May 20, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

01 Apr 2022 09:09PM (Updated: 01 Apr 2022 09:09PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Prime Blockchain Inc, a bitcoin mining and infrastructure startup, on Friday agreed to go public in the United States by merging with a blank-check firm in a deal that would value the combined company at $1.25 billion including debt.

The company, which does business as PrimeBlock and operates data centers and crypto mining operations across North America, has secured $300 million in equity financing for the deal from an affiliate of Cantor Fitzgerald & Co.

The merger with 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp II is expected to close by the second half of this year, after which the combined company will be listed on the Nasdaq and led by PrimeBlock Chief Executive Officer Gaurav Budhrani.

PrimeBlock's decision to go public comes at a time when mergers with blank-check firms, or special purpose acquisition companies (SPAC), have slowed due to a regulatory crackdown sparked by concerns that investors were getting a raw deal.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission recently unveiled a new draft rule that would require SPACs to disclose more details about their sponsors, their compensation, conflicts of interest and share dilution in an effort to curb such companies from issuing overly optimistic earnings projections.

(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us