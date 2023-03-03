Logo
Bitcoin miner Riot delays annual report, to restate results
Bitcoin miner Riot delays annual report, to restate results

FILE PHOTO: A representation of bitcoin is seen in an illustration picture taken on June 23, 2017. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

03 Mar 2023 06:53AM (Updated: 03 Mar 2023 06:54AM)
Bitcoin miner Riot Platforms Inc said on Thursday it expects to delay its annual financial report as it has to correct errors identified in earlier financial statements.

In a regulatory filing, Riot said its financial statements for the quarters ending in March, June and September in 2021 and 2022 can no longer be relied upon, as it had inaccurately calculated impairment related to its bitcoin assets.

Riot's shares edged nearly 1 per cent lower in after-hours trading.

The crypto miner expects to file the annual report within a 15-day extension it has obtained from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Source: Reuters

