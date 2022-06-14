Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Bitcoin nears MicroStrategy 'margin call' price
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Bitcoin nears MicroStrategy 'margin call' price

Bitcoin nears MicroStrategy 'margin call' price

FILE PHOTO: A stock graph is seen with a representation of bitcoin in this picture illustration taken taken March 13, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

14 Jun 2022 04:02PM (Updated: 14 Jun 2022 04:13PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE : Bitcoin neared a price level on Tuesday that could force software firm MicroStrategy Inc to stake more tokens against a bitcoin-backed loan or trigger selling of some of its vast holdings, setting fragile cryptocurrency markets on edge.

MictroStrategy, an aggressive investor in bitcoin, said it borrowed $205 million from crypto bank Silvergate Capital in March, with the three-year loan mostly secured against some 19,466 bitcoins.

If the bitcoin price dropped below about $21,000 that would trigger a "margin call" or a demand for extra capital, MicroStrategy President Phong Le said in webcast in May.

Bitcoin fell below that level to $20,816.36 on Tuesday before steadying near $23,000. Typically a margin call is met by providing more capital or liquidating the loan's collateral.

It was unclear if the price moves had any consequences for MicroStrategy, or if the firm already provided more bitcoin or cash to secure the loan. The company did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment outside business hours.

Silvergate did not immediately respond to a request for comment also emailed outside business hours.

MicroStrategy's Le in May said the firm had 95,643 "unencumbered bitcoin" that it could use as extra collateral.

"We could contribute more bitcoin to the collateral package, so ... we don't get into a situation of a margin call," he had said.

Nevertheless the situation - even if it does not result in MicroStrategy selling anything - was enough to keep the mood nervous in jittery cryptocurrency markets.

Bitcoin has fallen about 40 per cent in six weeks. MicroStrategy shares fell 25 per cent on Monday and Silvergate shares dropped 17 per cent as fear of rising interest rates hit risky asset prices.

In March, MicroStrategy said it intended to use the loan's proceeds to buy more bitcoin, among other purposes.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us