Bitcoin at record highs, sets sights on $100,000

LONDON : Bitcoin touched a fresh record high on Friday, with its sights set firmly on the $100,000 barrier, in a stellar rally for the cryptocurrency sparked by expectations of a more friendly regulatory environment under a Donald Trump administration.

It has more than doubled in value this year and is up about 45 per cent in the two weeks since Trump's sweeping election victory, which has also seen a slew of pro-crypto lawmakers being elected to Congress.

The crypto currency was last up just over 1 per cent on the day at $99,380, and is on track for its best monthly performance since February.

Its surge has made bitcoin one of the stand out winners of so-called "Trump trades" - assets that are seen as winning or losing from Trump's policies.