Bitcoin rose 7.11per cent to US$55,162.92 at 20:01 GMT on Wednesday, adding US$3,661.73 to its previous close.

Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is up 98.9per cent from the year's low of US$27,734 on Jan. 4.

Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, rose 2.15per cent to US$3,591.72 on Wednesday, adding US$75.63 to its previous close.

(Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru)