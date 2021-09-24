Logo
Bitcoin slips after China central bank vows to crack down on crypto trading
Bitcoin slips after China central bank vows to crack down on crypto trading

FILE PHOTO: The Bitcoin logo is pictured on a crypto currency ATM machine in a shop in Union City, New Jersey, U.S., May 19, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

24 Sep 2021 05:54PM (Updated: 24 Sep 2021 05:58PM)
LONDON : Bitcoin fell nearly 5per cent on Friday after China's central bank said it would crack down on cryptocurrency trading, banning overseas exchanges from providing services to mainland investors.

The largest cryptocurrency was last down 4.6per cent at US$42,874, with smaller coins that typically trade in tandem with bitcoin also tumbling. Ether fell over 8per cent while XRP slipped 7per cent.

The People's Bank of China also said it will bar financial institutions, payment companies and internet firms from facilitating cryptocurrency trading, and will strengthen monitoring of risks from such activities.

"Crypto markets are in an extremely frail state overall, and these sorts of downswings speak to that; there's a degree of panic in the air," said Joseph Edwards, head of research at cryptocurrency broker Enigma Securities.

"Crypto continues to exist in a grey area of legality across the board in China."

Shares in cryptocurrency and blockchain-related firms also came under pressure with U.S. listed miners Riot Blockchain, Marathon Digital and Bit Digital slipping between 4.1per cent and 5.1per cent in premarket trading.China-focused SOS slipped 1.2per cent while crypto exchange Coinbase Global fell 2.7per cent.

Earlier this year, Chinese authorities said they would crack down on cryptocurrency mining, sparking a massive sell-off of bitcoin and other coins.

(Reporting by Tom Wilson, additional reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani, editing by Karin Strohecker)

Source: Reuters

