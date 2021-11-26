Logo
Bitcoin slumps as coronavirus variant shakes markets
FILE PHOTO: A representation of the virtual cryptocurrency Bitcoin is seen in this picture illustration taken October 19, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo/File Photo

26 Nov 2021 06:04PM (Updated: 26 Nov 2021 06:07PM)
LONDON :Bitcoin tumbled almost 8per cent on Friday after the discovery of a new, potentially vaccine-resistant coronavirus variant saw investors dump riskier assets for the perceived safety of bonds, the yen and the dollar.

Bitcoin, the largest digital currency, fell as much as 7.8per cent to US$54,377, its lowest since Oct. 12.

It was on track for its biggest one-day drop since Sept. 20, and has slumped by more than a fifth since hitting a record high of almost US$70,000 earlier this month.

Scientists said the variant, detected in South Africa, Botswana and Hong Kong, has an unusual combination of mutations and may be able to evade immune responses or make it more transmissible.

"The spread of (the variant), especially to other countries, could wither investor appetite further," said Yuya Hasegawa at Tokyo-based exchange Bitbank. "BTC's upside will likely be limited and the market should brace for further loss."

Bitcoin hit an all-time high of US$69,000 earlier this month as more large investors embraced cryptocurrencies, with many drawn to its purported inflation-resistant qualities. Others have piled into the digital token on the promise of quick gains.

Yet it has remained highly volatile, drawing questions over its suitability as a stable store of value.

Smaller coins, which tend to move in tandem with bitcoin, also fell.

Ether, the second biggest by market capitalisation, slumped as much as 11.6per cent to its lowest in a week. It was last at US$4,070, down almost 18per cent from its record high hit on Nov. 10.

(Reporting by Tom Wilson; editing by Carolyn Cohn and Kim Coghill)

Source: Reuters

